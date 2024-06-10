Hollywood

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have taken their images to ‘another level’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just can’t lead a “normal life” anymore.

In an appearance on the Whiskey Ginger podcast, Jason Kelce informed everyone that “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken it to another level.”

He admitted to have seen a phase where things became “crazy” for him and wife Kylie Kelce in terms of getting public recognition.

But what his younger brother has achieved after dating the superstar singer is plainly an abnormal point of heightened attention where they can never reach.

Jason Kelce noted, “Kylie and I think we have it bad… and then we go hang out with Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift for a second.”

“This is a whole other situation here. Like, you can’t be a normal person at that point,” he added.

The You Belong with Me singer and her NFL boyfriend receive attention wherever they go and whatever step they take.

It’s no wonder that the couple has to be extremely careful with how they behave in public, especially when making an appearance together as media scrutiny is high at all times.

Because of this, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t unfortunately be their actual selves when out and about.

Rihanna checks out in new haircut again

Rihanna checks out in new haircut again
Microsoft responds to privacy concerns with ‘Recall’ feature

Microsoft responds to privacy concerns with ‘Recall’ feature
Carlo Ancelotti rejects Real Madrid's participation in 2025 Club World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti rejects Real Madrid's participation in 2025 Club World Cup
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’

Hollywood News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Drake puffs in himself while watching son Adonis play soccer
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Luke Thompson teases potential lead role in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Katie Holmes spills SHOCKING deets about ‘Dawson's Creek’ chat
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Taylor Swift pays tribute to ‘lost friend’ Miley Cyrus at concert
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Kanye West ‘stole’ daughter North West by criticizing Kim Kardashian in public
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Ed Sheeran explains why he doesn’t have a phone since 2015
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Glen Powell talks about ‘incredible action sequences’ in ‘Twisters’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Dolly Parton prepares to debut ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’ on Broadway Musical
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Netflix adaption of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Twits’ set to release on THIS date