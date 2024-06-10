Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just can’t lead a “normal life” anymore.
In an appearance on the Whiskey Ginger podcast, Jason Kelce informed everyone that “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken it to another level.”
He admitted to have seen a phase where things became “crazy” for him and wife Kylie Kelce in terms of getting public recognition.
But what his younger brother has achieved after dating the superstar singer is plainly an abnormal point of heightened attention where they can never reach.
Jason Kelce noted, “Kylie and I think we have it bad… and then we go hang out with Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift for a second.”
“This is a whole other situation here. Like, you can’t be a normal person at that point,” he added.
The You Belong with Me singer and her NFL boyfriend receive attention wherever they go and whatever step they take.
It’s no wonder that the couple has to be extremely careful with how they behave in public, especially when making an appearance together as media scrutiny is high at all times.
Because of this, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t unfortunately be their actual selves when out and about.