Microsoft responds to privacy concerns with 'Recall' feature

Microsoft has introduced three new security features to address the concerns

  by Web Desk
  June 10, 2024
Microsoft recently introduced new AI features, including Recall, as part of its Copilot+ PCs at last month's Surface and AI event.

As per Gadgets 360, the Recall feature faced significant user backlash over privacy concerns and the lack of an opt-in mechanism.

In response, Microsoft has introduced three new security features to address these concerns.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft acknowledged the backlash and outlined the changes that will be implemented before the Recall preview launches on June 18. 

Opt-in mechanism: 

Recall will now require users to actively opt-in during the setup process. By default, the feature will be disabled, giving users more control over their privacy settings.

Windows Hello integration: 

Users will need to set up Windows Hello, which requires biometric information or a PIN code, in order to enable Recall. 

This additional security measure aims to ensure that only authorized users can access Recall's features.

Encryption: 

Microsoft will introduce encryption to Recall, safeguarding user data against potential breaches. 

This includes encryption from Windows Hello and further encryption of the search index database to enhance data security.

Initially announced on May 20, Recall allows users to track their PC activity through periodic screenshots, enabling AI-driven queries about specific tasks or daily highlights.

Despite initial security measures such as local storage of snapshots and user notifications, concerns remained regarding data privacy and control.

With these updates, Microsoft aims to address user apprehensions, ensuring enhanced privacy and security measures for Recall users.

