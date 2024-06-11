King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom

King Charles is all set to bring in a fresh update to the flags under his monarchy.
Exclusively designed for the Irish Guards’ upcoming parade at Trooping the Colour, he will be unveiling these banners in advance during a special preparatory event.
According to ASB News, Your Majesty has planned everything very meticulously for his special time at the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 15.
And so keeping that in mind, he presented the new flags to Kate Middleton’s regimen on Monday, June 10, while inspecting them at Windsor Castle.
Those banners are more popularly referred to as “Colours,” which were first blessed by a consecration with Chaplain General.
King Charles had invited him to perform the duty as he walked around with his shiny “Colonel of Chief” title donned in the army uniform with numerous badges.
Your Majesty indulged in a conversation with the Irish Guards and officers participating in the forthcoming parade while inspecting them thoroughly.
These army men had entered the castle courtyard through the George IV Gate with a mascot named Turlough Mor escorting them to the grounds.