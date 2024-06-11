Royal

King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom

King Charles to introduce change ahead of Birthday Parade

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024

King Charles is all set to bring in a fresh update to the flags under his monarchy.

Exclusively designed for the Irish Guards’ upcoming parade at Trooping the Colour, he will be unveiling these banners in advance during a special preparatory event.

According to ASB News, Your Majesty has planned everything very meticulously for his special time at the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 15.


And so keeping that in mind, he presented the new flags to Kate Middleton’s regimen on Monday, June 10, while inspecting them at Windsor Castle.

Those banners are more popularly referred to as “Colours,” which were first blessed by a consecration with Chaplain General.

King Charles had invited him to perform the duty as he walked around with his shiny “Colonel of Chief” title donned in the army uniform with numerous badges.

Your Majesty indulged in a conversation with the Irish Guards and officers participating in the forthcoming parade while inspecting them thoroughly.

These army men had entered the castle courtyard through the George IV Gate with a mascot named Turlough Mor escorting them to the grounds.

Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT

Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing

Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing

Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup super eight? Find out

Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup super eight? Find out
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom

King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom

Royal News

King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
King Charles rubbishes doctors’ advice for ‘slowing down’
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
Princess Diana’s brother picks King Charles’ divorce lawyer for Karen Spencer split
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
King Charles hints at Kate Middleton’s parade return by preparing her Irish Guards
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie ‘spark tension’ in the monarchy
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
King Charles can no longer stay away from Prince Harry
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
King Charles, Prince William brought closer by Prince Harry drama
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
King Charles opposed by Sarah Ferguson to protect Prince Andrew
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
Princess Diana, King Charles had secret 'illegitimate' daughter?
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
Royal family must take steps to halt Princess Kate health rumours
King Charles gets new flags for his kingdom
Prince Harry keen to spend a fortune to maintain ties with royal family