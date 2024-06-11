Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘struggling’ to schedule a call with his dad King Charles on Father’s Day, as per insiders.
The Duke of Sussex has had a frosty relationship with his father Charles since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020.
While Harry did manage to visit his father in February following news of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, royal expert Tom Quinn has suggested that hey may not be able to schedule a call for Father’s Day or Charles' birthday.
Talking to Mirror UK, Quinn claimed: “Harry has tried to schedule a call with his father already, but his father is prevaricating with Camilla advising against anything that might upset King Charles.”
He then added: “King Charles' birthday and Father’s Day are both a nightmare for Harry. He knows the world will be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out to his father.”
Quinn went on to suggest that Prince Harry is “determined to try to ignore his troubled relationship with his father” and that he will “certainly send a warm message.”
“It’s easy to forget that Harry really does love his father, he just hates the fact that Charles seems always to support William when there is a family dispute,” Quinn explained.
For those unversed, Father’s Day in the UK will fall on June 16 this year, just a day before King Charles’ birthday celebrations on June 17; Charles’ actual birthday is on November 14.