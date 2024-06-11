World

Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima’s aircraft goes missing

The Malawi President says the search and rescue operation for the vice president’s plane has begun

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima’s aircraft went missing on Monday, June 10 morning, after it left the capital, Lilongwe.

According to BBC, the office of the president confirmed that the Malawi Defence Force aircraft carrying the vice president, along with nine others, ‘went off the radar.’

The plane was supposed to land at Mzuzu International Airport after 10:00 a.m. local time (09:00 BST).

President Lazarus Chakwera said in a speech late on June 10 that the search and rescue operation has begun.

Chakwera informed, “Soldiers are still on the ground carrying out the search, and I have given strict orders that the operation should continue until the plane is found," he said, adding that it was a "heart-breaking situation."

He further added, “I know that we are all frightened and concerned - I too am concerned. But I want to assure you that I am sparing no available resource to find that plane, and I am holding onto every fibre of hope that we will find survivors."

Chilima was traveling to represent the government at the funeral of former cabinet minister Ralph Kasambara, who died three days ago.

Additionally, earlier, President Chakwera cancelled his flight to the Bahamas scheduled for Monday evening.

The information minister of Malawi, Moses Kunkuyu, told BBC, “The airport he was to land at, which is in the northern part of Mzuzu, was the closest to where the funeral was taking place,” adding that the efforts to find the missing plane are ‘intensive.’

