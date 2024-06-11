Entertainment

Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Sana Javed's new candid post is too hot too handle 

Sana Javed dropped a new social media update after 10-long days!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Khaani star made a candid appearance looking outta the window.

In the picture, Sana clad in all white looked lost in thoughts while admiring the beauty of nature as the Hollywood singer Dua Lipa’s hit song Levitating rang in the backdrop.


The actress, who boasts around 9M followers on IG, has received a lot of love in the comments section of her new post despite being under severe media scrutiny.

One fan in awe of the Ruswai starlet’s natural beauty penned, “ Beautiful guriya.”

Another chimed in, “Pretty as usual.”

“ My crush,” the third went on to confess his deep attraction for her.

“ Looking gorgeous,” the fourth added.

Javed’s new post came mere days after her romantic honeymoon in New York City.

The Romeo Weds Heer actor has been dubbed as the home breaker owing to her sudden wedding with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who was married to the Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza during that time. 

This also marked Sana Javed’s second marriage as she previously was wife to singer Umair Jaswal. 

