Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'

Ananya Panday revealed there is one dish she has never tried in her life in a new update!
The Liger star on her Instagram stories shared a photo eating sticky mango rice on a leaf, asking her followers if she had been living under the rock.
She penned a hilarious caption alongside the photo shared, “Guys don’t overreact but I’ve never had mango sticky rice before and I just had it and??? Was I living under a rock?? Wow???”
Recently, the Gehraiyaan star amidst breakup rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur radiated elegance and charm in a stunning mini dress and wrote, "il dolce far niente, (the sweetness of doing nothing).
Panday’s best friend Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, could not stop swooning over her and wrote, "Who is thissssss."
Another friend Orry also commented, "The salad became a donut."
On the personal front, Ananya Panday was rumored to be dating the Aashiqui 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur and as per reports their short-lived romance has come to an end.
Whereas, on the work front the diva has bagged a role of an assistant director and has numerous other projects in her pipeline.