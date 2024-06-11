Entertainment

Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'

Ananya Panday tries her hands on one weird meal she never had before

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'
Ananya Panday tries her hands on one weird meal she never had before 

Ananya Panday revealed there is one dish she has never tried in her life in a new update!

The Liger star on her Instagram stories shared a photo eating sticky mango rice on a leaf, asking her followers if she had been living under the rock.

She penned a hilarious caption alongside the photo shared, “Guys don’t overreact but I’ve never had mango sticky rice before and I just had it and??? Was I living under a rock?? Wow???”

please wait while file is uploading on server

Recently, the Gehraiyaan star amidst breakup rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur radiated elegance and charm in a stunning mini dress and wrote, "il dolce far niente, (the sweetness of doing nothing).

Panday’s best friend Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, could not stop swooning over her and wrote, "Who is thissssss."

Another friend Orry also commented, "The salad became a donut."

On the personal front, Ananya Panday was rumored to be dating the Aashiqui 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur and as per reports their short-lived romance has come to an end.

Whereas, on the work front the diva has bagged a role of an assistant director and has numerous other projects in her pipeline. 

Johnny Depp claims victory over A-list actors for 'Edward Scissorhands' role

Johnny Depp claims victory over A-list actors for 'Edward Scissorhands' role
UN Security Council to support US Gaza ceasefire proposal

UN Security Council to support US Gaza ceasefire proposal
Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'

Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'

Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot

Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot

Entertainment News

Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Yumna Zaidi drops breathtaking mirror selfie
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Taylor Swift bids farewell to Edinburgh: 'You truly blew me away'
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Billie Eilish makes sombre confession about being ghosted by a loved one
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Camila Cabello gives moving acceptance speech at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Chrissy Teigen gets candid about her ‘first art class’
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Kim Porter's dad feels 'disgusted' by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assault video
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Jacqueline Fernandez documents her perfect Sunday morning
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Sabrina Carpenter delivers electrifying performance at Governors Ball