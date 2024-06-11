UN Security Council to support US Gaza ceasefire proposal

World

  by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
The United Nations Security Council has voted to support the United States proposal for a complete ceasefire in Gaza.

The US proposed ceasefire plan sets out conditions for a complete ceasefire, including the release of hostages held by Hamas, the return of the bodies of dead hostages, and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, BBC reported.

The US earlier sent a draft resolution to the Security Council members, asking for their support for the ceasefire plan.

The resolution says that Israel has accepted the ceasefire proposal and wants Hamas to agree too.

14 out of 15 members of the Security Council have voted in favor of the US-drafted resolution, while Russia has abstained.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, said, “Today we voted for peace."

The UN vote came shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other foreign leaders in an effort to make a peace deal.

However, according to US and Israeli officials, the political leadership in Doha, Qatar, has not responded to the proposal formally yet.

Moreover, Hamas, in a statement released on Monday, called the Security Council resolution ‘welcoming.’ Earlier, it said that it supported part of the proposal.

It is also expected that Hamas will demand a guarantee that the plan will lead to a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

US President Joe Biden wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove they mean it."

