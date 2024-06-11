Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit laud ‘amazing leader’ Hugh Jackman

Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit have showered “amazing” actor Hugh Jackman with love and praises.
During a conversation with PEOPLE at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards on Monday, both Sutton and Aaron shared their experiences working with the Deadpool & Wolverine star.
Sutton, who appeared in The Music Man with Hugh, praised the actor saying, "He's one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible costar. And yeah, I think everyone already knows that, though."
While Aaron, who also shared the screen with the Free Guy actor in Les Misérables, agreed with the American actress, noting, "I think it's good to say it, though. I did the Les Misérables film with him, and I couldn't agree more, I would say the same thing."
Aaron went on to share, "He was so unbelievable on that set. Had so much more to do than everyone else and handled it quite great."
Other than Sutton and Aaron, Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 costar Ryan Reynolds also appreciates the former's leadership qualities.
"I learned so much about what it means to lead a set when I watched Hugh," said Raynolds of the Reminiscence actor in one of his recent interviews.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackmanare gearing for the release of their upcoming movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, scheduled to release on July 26, 2024.