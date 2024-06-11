Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat gives huge shoutout to friend on her new milestone

Mehwish Hayat's friend adds a new feather to her cap with the launch of her book titled ' The Big Day'

  June 11, 2024
Mehwish Hayat gives huge shoutout to friend on her new milestone
Mehwish Hayat's friend adds a new feather to her cap with the launch of her book titled ' The Big Day' 

Mehwish Hayat honoured her friend Aliya Ali Afzal’s efforts as the latter’s published novel The Big Day is finally here!

On Instagram this Monday, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress shared a captivating picture from the airplane.

Hayat was seen engrossed in the witty yet heartfelt novel as she binged over each page aboard a long flight.

“The Big Day” is finally here! So thrilled for my amazing friend @aliyaaliafzalauthor on her witty and heartfelt new novel. Aliya, you’ve crafted such authentic, relatable characters and opened a window into the joys and challenges surrounding weddings that we can all relate to. Getting to know you has been a joy - your creativity and warmth inspire me!" 

She further added, "Here’s wishing you the very best of luck with the book! #TheBigDay #ProudFriend." 


The Daghabaaz Dil starlet proved her friendship by lavishing praise on her buddy and publicly admiring her writing skills.

As Hayat's click did rounds on social media, her ardent fans rushed to the comments section.

One Instagram user wrote,” Gorgeous.”

“ You are versatile my beauty queen,” another commented.

The other shared his own two cents, “ How good it is holding books, Book is a good friend to have. That gets us brave.”

“ Wow what kind of genre is it,” The fourth asked.

Mehwish Hayat recently made a glamorous appearance loudly cheering for Atif Aslam and Abida Parveen, who broke the stage at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. 

