Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing marriage troubles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly enduring a rough patch in their marriage amidst the royal family drama.
Tensions began building up between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their unanimous decision to walk out on the British royal family in 2020.
The tense situation escalated further after Harry planned to mend ties with his natal family, a move which Markle strongly disapproved of.
While his efforts to patch up were not taken seriously by King Charles and Prince William, a royal source commented on their reportedly strained relations.
London-based writer and broadcaster named Esther Krakue stated, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage may have been strained after the royal couple stepped out from their royal duties and moved to the U.S.”
Mr Krakue then spilled to Sky News, “I suppose it is quite painful for him, and, obviously, Meghan didn’t grow up in the Royal Family; she doesn’t have those deep ties.”
While Meghan Markle has moved on from the British royal household, Prince Harry is finding it hard to sever all ties. Hence, this conflict of interest might have led to the potential marital woes.
It is pertinent to mention that tensions have not ceased to exist ever since Meghan Markle wedded into the royal family.