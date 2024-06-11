Hollywood

'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke shares feelings on filming season finale

Maya Hawke spoke about 'Stranger Things' final season at 'Inside Out 2' premiere

  June 11, 2024
Maya Hawke is already heartbroken as she inches closer to wrap filming on one of Netflix’s highly anticipated series Stranger Things.

Hawke, who graced the premiere of her new animated Disney/Pixar movie Inside Out 2 on Monday expressed the kind of emotions she and the entire cast of the Stranger Things are dealing with as the hit sci-fi drama is going to meet its end very soon.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Hawke expressed, “It's already starting to be heartbreaking, you know? I mean, it's the end of a really long journey."

"Longer for some of my castmates, even, than for me. So it's really sentimental,” added the Little Women actress.

She further continued, "But as a late addition cast member, I feel like it's my job to be here to facilitate their feelings and just be grateful and excited to have been a part of it at all.”

While expressing how fun it was to film the bittersweet series Stranger Things with a tough storyline, she said, “We shoot for a long time, so it's kind of reinvigorating [to bring] the joy and finding it every day and making it new," adding, "It's a really fun thing to do."

Maya Hawke has voice acted in the long-awaited sequel of Pixar comedy, scheduled to release on June 14, 2024.

