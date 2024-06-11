Meghan Trainor discloses her most hated thing about media reporting

Meghan Traino has shared the particular grievance that she has with the media.
While conversing with Brittany Hockley, Laura Byrne, and Mitch Churi on KIIS FM's The Pick Up, the NO singer said she felt guilty about previously discussing the intimate details of her marriage with her husband Daryl Sabara.
She said, “The one thing I'm like, ‘Please stop writing articles about that’ is when I talked about sexy time with my husband and that I would be uncomfortable afterwards.”
“I said he's a big boy and I keep seeing "Meghan walks weird after [intercourse] because her husband's a big boy" and I'm like "Please stop writing that article”, the Me Too singer noted.
Meghan also opened up about her struggles with vaginismus, she shared that her vagina “felt like glass” and was “all bright red” during the medical ordeal.
“I had to put on testosterone cream. It's a whole nightmare. Nobody talks about it. But every girl suffers from this,” she added.
To note in April 2023, Megan shared with Workin' On It podcast that her intercourse with her husband was 'painful'.
Meghan Trainor shares sons Riley, three, and Barry, 10 months, with Daryl.