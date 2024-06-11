Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan makes fashion weekend glamorous with latest look

Sara Ali Khan hits yet another fashion milestone with ease in an elegant cut-out dress

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Sara Ali Khan was an absolute beauty in elegant cut-out dress!

The Love Aaj Kal star turned to her Instagram handle over the weekend and dropped a picture in an exotic white dress that caught all the attention.


Her designer ensemble from Maison Tai fashion label has a flowy silhouette, a thigh-high slit and a one-shoulder top which boasted a stylish cut-out.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter accessorized her outfit with a white-fur adorned cloak, to add oomph.

She further dolled up her look with dewy makeup, a pink eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones and a glossy pink lipstick shade which added more to the beauty of her extravagant dress.

To top off her look, hairstylist Sanky Evrus styled her hair in a sleek half-updo by gently curling her lush locks with a portion that fell elegantly over her shoulders.

Sara, who has proved her fashion game in stylish statements tine and again, also made a glamorous entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has an untitled action movie lined up as well as Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.


