Kate Middleton aims to address health speculations in new video message

Kate Middleton, who became the subject of numerous controversies during her hiatus following cancer diagnosis earlier this year, aims to take major step to avoid further speculations.
The Princess of Wales last updated royal fans on her health on March 22, 2024, via a recorded video message from her home Adelaide Cottage, when she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy.
Now the royal commentator Gareth Russell is suggesting that Catherine might make more health announcements to avoid any controversy surrounding her whereabouts, like the last time.
While speaking on Princess Kate’s future plans with GB News, Gareth noted, “Anything is possible. If the Princess of Wales decides to make another video, that is entirely within her right.”
The royal expert went on to explain, "I would hope that no member of the British Royal Family would feel obligated to go on camera, especially while they are battling one of the most severe illnesses imaginable, solely to reassure scandal mongers and gossip mongers in the United States.”
"The Princess of Wales was always going to make an announcement about her health like she did earlier this year,” Gareth added.
He continued, "I don't believe that she did so simply because several late-night chat shows decided that her health was a punchline.”
As per the royal commentator, people who should know better engage in weak, uncontrolled, and often terrible speculation does not force public figures to lead them in or to silence the rumors at the cost of their own recovery and health.
"So it's possible that the Princess of Wales will make another announcement, but I hope very much that is up to her,” he noted.
Kate Middleton was diagnosed with a type of cancer in January 2024, after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery.