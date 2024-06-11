Taylor Swift’s heartfelt gesture for a fan made Steve Carell a ‘swiftie’

Steve Carell walked down the memory lane to when he finally dubbed himself as Taylor Swift’s fan, aka Swiftie!
Carell recalled a heartfelt instance of the 13-time Grammy winner with one of his fan which really inspired The office alum.
During his appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Fallon said to the 61-year-old actor, “You know I was doing some research about the things that people may not know about Steve Carell and I read somewhere that you were a Swiftie.”
To which Carell quickly responded, “Listen, I met — briefly — I met Taylor Swift.”
“Remember TRL, way, way back. So early on in my career and in hers too, I was obviously much older, but we were both on TRL at the same time,” he began telling The Tonight Show host.
Carell continued, “I met her sort of in passing and I thought, ‘Boy is she, she seems special,’ like even back then. Very sweet, very nice. Just had a really nice first impression.”
The Despicable Me voice actor then recalled that many years later, when Taylor had become a big star he came across a video of her, in which the Lover songstress was seen playing the guitar for a patient in the hospital.
“Some kid who was recovering from something,” Carell recounted. “There was no big crew. It was like a really low-keyed, handheld thing that she sort of just did on the sly.”
“That's so cool and not publicized. Just leading with her heart,” Carell admitted to himself at that time.
He further revealed that “I thought, ‘Okay, I’m a fan,’ I am going to root for that person.”
The billionaire pop icon Taylor Swift, who boasts a huge fandom worldwide is currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour.