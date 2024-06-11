Hamas accepts UN plan to end Gaza war, US calls it a ‘hopeful sign’

Hamas has accepted a U.N. resolution supporting a plan to end the war with Israel in Gaza and is ready to discuss details, a senior official from the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday, June 11.
Despite this, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have not received formal responses from Hamas or Israel regarding the U.N.-backed truce proposal, raising doubts about any real progress towards a deal, Reuters reported.
Discussions on post-war plans for Gaza will continue in the coming days, Blinken said after meeting Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv.
His visit follows the U.N. Security Council's approval of President Joe Biden's truce proposal, which aims to end the eight-month-old conflict.
Meanwhile, both Israel and Hamas have maintained hardline positions that have hindered previous truce efforts, and Israel continues its assaults in central and southern Gaza.
Biden's proposal includes a ceasefire and phased release of hostages in exchange for Palestinians jailed in Israel, leading to a permanent end to the war.
However, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri confirmed the group's acceptance of the ceasefire and readiness to negotiate specifics, including the withdrawal of Israeli troops and a hostage swap.
Blinken noted the Hamas statement was "a hopeful sign" but emphasized the need for confirmation from Hamas leadership inside Gaza.
A senior Israeli official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the proposal would allow Israel to achieve its war goals, including dismantling Hamas' military capabilities and ensuring Gaza poses no future threat.
To note, the war began on October 7 when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages.
Israel's retaliatory strikes have killed at least 37,164 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, causing widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis.