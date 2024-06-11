World

Russia and Belarus begin second stage of tactical nuclear drills

The Russian Defense Ministry said the drills answer provocative statements from Western officials

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Russia and Belarus started the second phase of tactical nuclear weapons drills on Tuesday, June 11.

As per Reuters, these exercises aim to train troops in response to Western support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said the drills answer provocative statements from Western officials.

The Kremlin reacted strongly to French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending troops to Ukraine and NATO allies allowing Kyiv to strike Russian targets.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that such drills and maintaining combat readiness are important in view of the "hostile decisions and actions" by the U.S. and its allies in Europe and their "daily provocations."

During this stage, Russian and Belarusian troops will train together with non-strategic nuclear weapons to ensure their readiness.

Last month, the first stage involved preparations for nuclear missions.

Moreover, last year, Russia moved some tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, which borders Ukraine and NATO members. President Vladimir Putin has frequently reminded the West of Russia's nuclear capabilities since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov hinted that recent actions by the U.S. and NATO might require changes to Russia's nuclear policies but did not provide specifics.

