Hollywood

Rihanna finally addresses making new music for ‘R9’ album

Rihanna just wants to ‘start over with a new perspective’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Rihanna finally addresses making new music for ‘R9’ album
Rihanna just wants to ‘start over with a new perspective’

Rihanna has promised that her music-making machine hasn’t stopped turning, even though it’s taking time to dish something new.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she gave an earnest update on what could be classified as her most awaited album, R9.

First off, the singer cleared all the hogwash that has been running around since she was spotted wearing an “I’m Retired” t-shirt in a New York City outing with A$AP Rocky.

“People got triggered with that retired word. They were like, ‘We’re never getting an album now.’ No one read the other line: ‘This is as dressed up as I get,’ ” Rihanna quipped.

Then, she informed that fans needn’t worry as her time is currently clocking away in the recording studio as well, but good things take a while to happen.

The vocalist said, “I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio.”

“I’m gonna start -- give me a second! I’m starting over. But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, and then see,” Rihanna concluded.

Billy Ray Cyrus divorces Firerose after 7 months of ‘fraud’ marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus divorces Firerose after 7 months of ‘fraud’ marriage
Elon Musk uses Indian meme to poke fun at Apple amid OpenAI integration

Elon Musk uses Indian meme to poke fun at Apple amid OpenAI integration
US adds three Chinese companies to forced 'labor ban' list

US adds three Chinese companies to forced 'labor ban' list
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour

King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour

Hollywood News

King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Billy Ray Cyrus divorces Firerose after 7 months of ‘fraud’ marriage
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Loose Women’s Linda Robson racks up car fines totaling to £3k
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Chris Hemsworth devours ‘Furiosa’ theme cake on film’s success
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman to reunite for 'Practical Magic 2'
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Paul Mescal transforms for ‘Gladiator 2’ as battle scenes filming begins
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke shares feelings on filming season finale
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Ayo Edebiri spills exciting deets about her 'The Bear' directorial debut
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Johnny Depp claims victory over A-list actors for 'Edward Scissorhands' role
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Rihanna checks out in new haircut again
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’