Rihanna finally addresses making new music for ‘R9’ album

Rihanna has promised that her music-making machine hasn’t stopped turning, even though it’s taking time to dish something new.
In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she gave an earnest update on what could be classified as her most awaited album, R9.
First off, the singer cleared all the hogwash that has been running around since she was spotted wearing an “I’m Retired” t-shirt in a New York City outing with A$AP Rocky.
“People got triggered with that retired word. They were like, ‘We’re never getting an album now.’ No one read the other line: ‘This is as dressed up as I get,’ ” Rihanna quipped.
Then, she informed that fans needn’t worry as her time is currently clocking away in the recording studio as well, but good things take a while to happen.
The vocalist said, “I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio.”
“I’m gonna start -- give me a second! I’m starting over. But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, and then see,” Rihanna concluded.