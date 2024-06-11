Hollywood

Billy Ray Cyrus divorces Firerose after 7 months of 'fraud' marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus rung the time’s up bell for latest wife

  June 11, 2024
Billy Ray Cyrus had tied the knot with singer Firerose barely seven months ago, and now they’re already calling it quits.

Proceeding for the split was filed last month with paperwork being submitted late in May.

It has been noted in the case that the former couple doesn’t share any minor children, so there are no child support agreements to straighten out.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Billy Ray Cyrus was the one to register his latest split, where he mentioned May 22, 2024, as their official date of separation.

Coming to why didn’t it work out with Firerose, “irreconcilable differences” as well as “inappropriate marital conduct” have been mentioned as key reasons.

The country singer has requested the court to “grant him an outright annulment” while claiming that the wedding happened by an act of fraud.

Allegedly, he had announced a deadline of May 24 for his now ex-wife to leave the house.

And for as long as Firerose stayed in his property, she had to pay $500 per night.

After this, the documents state that Billy Ray Cyrus will be paying the young artist $5000/month to get hands on some suitable housing in Tennessee for either up to 90 days or the divorce’s finalization.

It should be noted that this is the third time that his marriage has ended in tatters. First, it was Cindy Smith, then Tish Cyrus, now Firerose.

