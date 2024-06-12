Royal

King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight

King Charles taking fancy to David Beckham with time

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024

King Charles is expected to cross paths with David Beckham once again tonight, on June 11.

He will be welcoming the ex-footballer for a meeting at the Buckingham Palace, seemingly for something related to his newly appointed role as the King’s Foundation charity ambassador.

It was only recently that David Beckham had been announced to have partnered up with Your Majesty after they grew closer with a shared love for homegrown honey.


Grabbing news columns on May 31, the Inter Miami CF president couldn’t help expressing his “excitement” for being able to do something special with King Charles.

A source from Your Majesty’s charity noted, “King Charles and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests.”

“This is a massive thing for him. He’s delighted and really passionate about his new role,” they added.

A bite of the Monarch’s upcoming encounter with the athlete was picked up by The Sun from his packed schedule.

Previously, the channel’s sources had revealed the details of King Charles’ private meeting with David Beckham at his Gloucestershire residence.

This time, however, the reason for their stars aligning once more remains unknown.

