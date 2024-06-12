Elephants use 'unique' names to call each other, study

Scientists have discovered that elephants call each other by unique names, using artificial intelligence to decode their communications.
As per The New York Times, this finding suggests that elephants, like humans, have specific ways to address each other.
Mickey Pardo, an acoustic biologist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and George Wittemyer, a professor of conservation biology at Colorado State University, conducted the study.
They analyzed 469 vocalizations from female elephants and their offspring in Kenya's Amboseli National Park and the Samburu and Buffalo Springs National Reserves.
Elephants' trumpeting calls are well-known, but lower-pitched rumbles are more significant, used in various social situations.
Meanwhile, the researchers used machine learning to analyze these rumbles, discovering that elephants respond to specific calls intended for them, similar to how humans respond to names.
The researchers played recordings of these rumbles to elephants and observed that the elephants reacted more strongly to calls directed at them, perking up their ears and rumbling back.
While, other animals like dolphins and parrots use imitated sounds to communicate, this study suggests elephants may use abstract sounds as names, similar to humans.
This ability could mean elephants also have names for objects, expanding their communication range.
Meanwhile, Caitlin O’Connell-Rodwell, an acoustic biologist at Harvard Medical School, called the study a "game-changer."
She noted, "It’s only been recently, with A.I. and machine-learning tools, that this kind of analysis is now possible. The study’s argument for such sophisticated communication by elephants “makes perfect sense when you’re trying to spread out to forage and need to have specific contact."