Trending

Elephants use 'unique' names to call each other, study

An AI analysis of elephant calls indicates that the animals may use and respond to individualized rumbles

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Elephants use 'unique' names to call each other, study
Elephants use 'unique' names to call each other, study

Scientists have discovered that elephants call each other by unique names, using artificial intelligence to decode their communications.

As per The New York Times, this finding suggests that elephants, like humans, have specific ways to address each other.

Mickey Pardo, an acoustic biologist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and George Wittemyer, a professor of conservation biology at Colorado State University, conducted the study.

They analyzed 469 vocalizations from female elephants and their offspring in Kenya's Amboseli National Park and the Samburu and Buffalo Springs National Reserves.

Elephants' trumpeting calls are well-known, but lower-pitched rumbles are more significant, used in various social situations.

Meanwhile, the researchers used machine learning to analyze these rumbles, discovering that elephants respond to specific calls intended for them, similar to how humans respond to names.

The researchers played recordings of these rumbles to elephants and observed that the elephants reacted more strongly to calls directed at them, perking up their ears and rumbling back.

While, other animals like dolphins and parrots use imitated sounds to communicate, this study suggests elephants may use abstract sounds as names, similar to humans.

This ability could mean elephants also have names for objects, expanding their communication range.

Meanwhile, Caitlin O’Connell-Rodwell, an acoustic biologist at Harvard Medical School, called the study a "game-changer."

She noted, "It’s only been recently, with A.I. and machine-learning tools, that this kind of analysis is now possible. The study’s argument for such sophisticated communication by elephants “makes perfect sense when you’re trying to spread out to forage and need to have specific contact."

World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction

World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Elephants use 'unique' names to call each other, study

Elephants use 'unique' names to call each other, study
Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK

Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight

King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight

Trending News

King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Lindsay Hubbard faces huge financial loss after Carl Radke cancels wedding
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Courteney Cox recreates viral dance from Bruce Springsteen video: Watch
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Donald Trump makes bold statement about Taylor Swift
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put Beverly Hills home up for sale amid marital woes
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
BTS RM begins countdown to military discharge in new Instagram story
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Kajol’s co-star Noor Malabika found dead from apparent suicide
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Will Sonakshi Sinha marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23?
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Unidentified dead body found amid missing TV presenter Michael Mosley’s search
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
BTS treats fans with unseen videos for FESTA 2024 Bang Bang Con
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
World Ocean Day: Salma Hayek joins global celebration with special wish