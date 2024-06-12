Céline Dion reveals ‘fatal’ health crisis amid ‘I Am’ release

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Céline Dion has opened up about her undiagnosed stiff-person syndrome (SPS) symptoms amid the release of her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

The My Heart Will Go On crooner shared that she has been suffering from the syndrome for the last 17 years.

During a conversation with People on Tuesday, Céline got candid about her recovery journey.

Céline revealed that the first time she felt a spasm was 20 years ago, when she was doing a show in Germany, "I had breakfast, and I suddenly started to feel a spasm. My vocal exercise made it worse."

During her fight against SPS, The Power Of Love hitmaker started taking higher doses of medicine, hoping it would help her recover.

"We started with two milligrams to see if it would help, and then 2.5, and then 3, and 15 and 50," she recalled.

Céline explained that even after trying so many remedies, she still could not feel better.

After the All by Myself singer was diagnosed with SPS in August of 2022, she started some treatment plans involving medication, immune therapy, vocal therapy and intense physical rehabilitation five days a week.

Céline admits that she is "very, very happy and fortunate" to share her experience and learning with the world.

Her upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, will be released on June 25, on Prime Video.

