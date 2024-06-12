Kendall Jenner enjoys dinner date with Bad Bunny amid breakup rumors

Kendall Jenner went out on a dinner date with her beau Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, in Puerto Rico after their breakup in December 2023.
The love birds were spotted on an intimate dinner date amid breakup speculations.
In the viral pictures, Kendall can be seen lovingly looking into the eyes of the WHERE SHE GOES crooner as they devour the dinner at Yoko Japanese Restaurant.
A source told ET, "Kendall and Bad Bunny are totally back together and it was only a matter of time before they rekindled their relationship. They just needed some space to be able to come back to each other.”
The insider further shared, "Kendall really likes him, loves that she can be herself around him, and thinks he's cool and down to earth. She is a fan of his music and enjoys going to his shows when she can to support him."
Bad Bunny appreciates the supermodel for who she truly is.
The source explained that the pop singer genuinely cares about Kendall, adding, “they laugh, have fun together, and vibe.”
For the unversed, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly broke up in December 2023.