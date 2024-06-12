'American Psycho' costars unimpressed with Christian Bale's acting initially

Christian Bale's costar Josh Lucas and Chloe Sevigny opened up about the iconic portrayal of Patrick Bateman in American Psycho as he shared that they thought his acting "was terrible" during the filming of the cult classic.
While conversing with Variety, the co-stars of Bale in the 2000 picture American Psycho shared that they thought his early selections were "terrible."
In a joint interview, Lucas told Sevigny, “I don’t know if you felt this way.
After 25 years of the movie’s release, he revealed, “But I actually truly remember thinking that Christian Bale was terrible.”
Lucas portrayed the character of Craig McDermott, a rival colleague of Bale's investment banker Patrick Bateman.
The Black Demon star recounted, “I remember the first scene I did with him, I watched him and he seemed so false,” adding, “I now realize that it was this just f---ing brilliant choice that he was making... I didn’t realize what a subversive comedy it was. I didn’t realize the way that Mary was going to turn it on its head.”
“I don’t think that I thought he was bad,” responded Sevigny with a laugh. “I was just kind of confused, like, Why aren’t you being social?”
American Psycho is a 2000 satirical psychological horror film directed by Mary Harron.