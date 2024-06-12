Entertainment

'American Psycho' costars unimpressed with Christian Bale's acting initially

Josh Lucas and Chloe Sevigny thought Christian Bale's 'American Psycho' acting was 'terrible'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
جنگ نیوز
'American Psycho' costars unimpressed with Christian Bale's acting initially

Christian Bale's costar Josh Lucas and Chloe Sevigny opened up about the iconic portrayal of Patrick Bateman in American Psycho as he shared that they thought his acting "was terrible" during the filming of the cult classic.

While conversing with Variety, the co-stars of Bale in the 2000 picture American Psycho shared that they thought his early selections were "terrible."

In a joint interview, Lucas told Sevigny, “I don’t know if you felt this way.

After 25 years of the movie’s release, he revealed, “But I actually truly remember thinking that Christian Bale was terrible.”

Lucas portrayed the character of Craig McDermott, a rival colleague of Bale's investment banker Patrick Bateman.

The Black Demon star recounted, “I remember the first scene I did with him, I watched him and he seemed so false,” adding, “I now realize that it was this just f---ing brilliant choice that he was making... I didn’t realize what a subversive comedy it was. I didn’t realize the way that Mary was going to turn it on its head.”

“I don’t think that I thought he was bad,” responded Sevigny with a laugh. “I was just kind of confused, like, Why aren’t you being social?”

American Psycho is a 2000 satirical psychological horror film directed by Mary Harron.

YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED

YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED
BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service

BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service
Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming

Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Entertainment News

Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kartik Aryan dishes out qualities he seeks in ideal soulmate
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kendall Jenner enjoys dinner date with Bad Bunny amid breakup rumors
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kevin Jonas ends up in hospital due to skin cancer
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Saba Qamar drops yet another carousal from her extravagant abode
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Hania Aamir, Zaviyar Nauman's bridal photoshoot sets fans' thoughts racing
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Céline Dion reveals ‘fatal’ health crisis amid ‘I Am’ release
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kartik Aaryan opens up about ‘lowest point’ in his life
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with ‘very serious’ virus
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Did Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up?
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Oprah Winfrey chooses ‘Familairis’ by David Wroblewski for her book club