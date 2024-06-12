Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt daughter Raha's pure love for animals captured: Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s adorable daughter Raha won hearts for her cute gesture towards animals.
A recent viral video proved that the little munchkin is an animal lover.
In the footage shared baby Raha peeked out of her swanky Range Rover happily glancing at the street pet dog during an outing with her daddy.
In response a lady standing out right there held the furry doggy in her arms and took it towards Raha.
The video shared by a fan page wrote, “Raha is an animal lover already, just like her parents.”
Fans could not stop gushing over the adorable video as they rained the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emojis.
Notably, in an interview with the Hindu, the Darlings actress during the promotion of her movie Poacher also shared her love for animals.
Citing the example of Raha, “I'm saying this firsthand, literally witnessing my daughter grow up around animals, and she has like a natural love and excitement around them.”
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are doting parents to daughter Raha, exchanged wedding vows in April 2022.