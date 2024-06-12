Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt daughter Raha's pure love for animals captured: Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha has been going viral for all the right reasons

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt daughter Raha's pure love for animals captured in new video
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha has been going viral for all the right reasons

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s adorable daughter Raha won hearts for her cute gesture towards animals.

A recent viral video proved that the little munchkin is an animal lover.

In the footage shared baby Raha peeked out of her swanky Range Rover happily glancing at the street pet dog during an outing with her daddy.


In response a lady standing out right there held the furry doggy in her arms and took it towards Raha.

The video shared by a fan page wrote, “Raha is an animal lover already, just like her parents.”

Fans could not stop gushing over the adorable video as they rained the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

Notably, in an interview with the Hindu, the Darlings actress during the promotion of her movie Poacher also shared her love for animals.

Citing the example of Raha, “I'm saying this firsthand, literally witnessing my daughter grow up around animals, and she has like a natural love and excitement around them.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are doting parents to daughter Raha, exchanged wedding vows in April 2022. 

Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin
Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife

Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife

Four-year-old child tests positive for bird flu in India

Four-year-old child tests positive for bird flu in India
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions

Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions

Entertainment News

Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's custody battle leaves kids ‘struggling'
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
P!nk makes impressive comeback after recent health concerns
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Rihanna reveals her BIGGEST inspiration behind her ‘R9’ album
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Kyle Richards breaks silence on 'RHONJ' reunion cancellation
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Is Taylor Swift going to be part of 'Deadpool and Wolverine?'
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Kartik Aryan dishes out qualities he seeks in ideal soulmate
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Kendall Jenner enjoys dinner date with Bad Bunny amid breakup rumors