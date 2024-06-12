World

Elon Musk withdraws case against OpenAI

Elon Musk filed a case against the OpenAI founder for breaching the company's original objective

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Elon Musk has abruptly dropped the case against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman from the California court.

According to BBC, Tesla's boss filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO in February 2024, accusing him of breaching the company's founding mission of developing artificial intelligence (AI) to benefit humanity.

The billionaire's lawyers have asked the California court to dismiss the cause without providing any reason.

Musk requests for the dismissal of the case ‘without prejudice’ which means he can still reactivate the case later.

Musk withdrew the case just a day before the expected hearing of OpenAI’s bid to dismiss the case.

SpaceX boss has alleged that the OpenAI company he helped to found in 2015, has got distracted from its goal of welfare to making a company.

Chatgpt developers responded to the accusation saying that Musk has previously supported the idea of a for-profit structure and even wanted a merge with his electric car company.

Additionally, the tension between Musk and OpenAI intensified after Apple unveiled its partnership with OpenAI.

Musk, after the announcement posted on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), said, “Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

It should be noted that Musk in July 2023 started his AI company named xAI with the aim to ‘under reality.’

