Daniel Radcliffe reveals his disinterest in 'The Sopranos' and 'Breaking Bad'

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he steers clear of watching "heavy" dramas like The Sopranos and Breaking Bad.
Speaking with CBR, the Harry Potter star shared his watching preference for dramas.
Radcliffe noted, “Honestly, I watch cartoons, and I watch reality TV.”
He admitted, “I’ve never seen Breaking Bad. I’ve never watched The Sopranos, or The Wire. All the sort-of, heavy hour-long stuff. Just, I can’t. … I think it does probably in part stem from growing up on The Simpsons in the way that I think so many people of our generation’s kids.”
“I was watching Jeopardy! the other night, and one of the contestants credited a ton of his trivia knowledge to The Simpsons. That’s absolutely true of me as well,” the Now You See Me 2 star explained.
Radcliffe continued, “There are so many weird facts, and things from my general knowledge of the world to my sense of humor were formed in some way by The Simpsons.”
One of the reasons Radcliffe likes working on animated productions is because, in his opinion, they may convey subjects that are impossible to depict in live-action.
He added, “It makes sense that our generation of people that have grown up on The Simpsons would want to continue watching more adult-themed cartoons when they got older.”