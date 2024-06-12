David, Victoria Beckham eye royal titles after collaboration with King Charles

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly setting their sights on new titles following their recent collaboration with King Charles.
After the co-owner of Inter Miami CF became an Ambassador for The King’s Foundation, reports are suggesting that the Beckham couple hoped to gain new titles.
David will also attend the King's Foundation Awards in London on June 11.
As per Yahoo! Life, the source shared, "It’s no secret that Victoria and David’s documentary was more popular than Meghan and Harry’s. This helped them, especially Victoria, win over a lot of people.
The source added, "Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles – plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William – it puts all the rumours about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her. It focuses on her and David’s relationship with the royal family in a positive way."
According to the insider, Victoria is now hopeful that the couple will be given their own titles.
They added: "She even sees this as his way to get a knighthood and become Sir David Beckham, while Victoria would become Lady Beckham."
To note, David has been working closely with the King to support educational programs.
They also paid a visit to the King's Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.
Apart from that the fashion designer and the former football player had a reported feud with Meghan Markle.
David is rumored to have become "furious" with Prince Harry after he accused Victoria of leaking info regarding the Duchess of Sussex.
.