Kate Hudson reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song and album

Kate Hudson is also a Swiftie!
The actress cum singer recently revealed her favorite Taylor Swift song and album, and it's clear she's a die-hard Swiftie.
Hudson appeared on SiriusXM's Guest DJ Campaign on Wednesday, where she shared her favorite Taylor Swift song and album.
"I absolutely adore her and it's hard to pick which Taylor Swift song, but I think I'm gonna go with one from 1989, which is one of my favorite albums of hers,” she revealed.
The Glorious singer further disclosed that her favorite swift song is Out of the Woods, calling it a "killer" track.
Hudson also revealed that her daughter is also a fan of Swift's music and she is “obsessed” with the song Welcome to New York.
Moreover, the Bride Wars actress then gushed about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s new song Purple Irises.
She noted, "I love this song. I love them. Gwen is just one of the great people in the world. I just have loved her forever."
Besides Hudson, the SiriusXM campaign features 70 different entertainers, including, James Corden, Howard Stern, Kevin Hart, Busy Philipps, and Rob Lowe, among others.
Kate Hudson released her debut studio album Glorious on May 17, 2024.