Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value

Apple has become the most valuable brand in the world after the brand value reached $1 trillion.
According to Reuters, Kantar’s BarndZ issued the global ranking of the brands on Wednesday, June 12, which showed a 15% rise in the value of the company from the last year.
Meanwhile, the chipmaker Nvidia’s worth has nearly tripled.
Apple has retained its title of the most valuable company for the third consecutive year in 2024. Whereas, Alphabet's Google at $753 billion secured second place, and Microsoft at $713 billion stands firm in third number.
The iPhone maker's earlier this week joined hand with OpenAI and has announced so many new features for its users.
Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra said, “Apple has been consistently able to deliver products, services, and messaging, which has closely resonated with the consumers, creating a strong fan-following for the brand.”
With a market value of $3.18 trillion, Apple is ahead of Nvidia at $2.97 trillion.
On the other hand, Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities noted, “Nvidia, led by the Godfather of AI Jensen (Huang) and the creator of this AI Revolution, is now a household brand as its GPU chips are the new gold and oil in the tech world.”
It should be noted that, after showing drastic progress, it has entered Kantar's list of the top 10 most valuable brands in the world for the first time.
Kantar BrandZ 2024 List of 10 Most Valuable Brands in the World
1. Apple: $1.0159 trillion
2. Google: $753.474 billion
3. Microsoft: $712.883 billion
4. Amazon: $576.622 billion
5. Mcdonald’s: $221.902 billion
6. Nvidia: $201.840 billion
7. Visa: $188.929 billion
8. Facebook: $166.751 billion
9. Oracle: $145.498 billion
10. Tencent: $135.215 billion