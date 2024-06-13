Sci-Tech

Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value

Apple became the world's most valuable brand after its value jumped 15%

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Apple became the world's most valuable brand after its value jumped 15% 

Apple has become the most valuable brand in the world after the brand value reached $1 trillion.

According to Reuters, Kantar’s BarndZ issued the global ranking of the brands on Wednesday, June 12, which showed a 15% rise in the value of the company from the last year.

Meanwhile, the chipmaker Nvidia’s worth has nearly tripled.

Apple has retained its title of the most valuable company for the third consecutive year in 2024. Whereas, Alphabet's Google at $753 billion secured second place, and Microsoft at $713 billion stands firm in third number.

The iPhone maker's earlier this week joined hand with OpenAI and has announced so many new features for its users.

Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra said, “Apple has been consistently able to deliver products, services, and messaging, which has closely resonated with the consumers, creating a strong fan-following for the brand.”

With a market value of $3.18 trillion, Apple is ahead of Nvidia at $2.97 trillion.

On the other hand, Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities noted, “Nvidia, led by the Godfather of AI Jensen (Huang) and the creator of this AI Revolution, is now a household brand as its GPU chips are the new gold and oil in the tech world.”

It should be noted that, after showing drastic progress, it has entered Kantar's list of the top 10 most valuable brands in the world for the first time.

Kantar BrandZ 2024 List of 10 Most Valuable Brands in the World

1. Apple: $1.0159 trillion

2. Google: $753.474 billion

3. Microsoft: $712.883 billion

4. Amazon: $576.622 billion

5. Mcdonald’s: $221.902 billion

6. Nvidia: $201.840 billion

7. Visa: $188.929 billion

8. Facebook: $166.751 billion

9. Oracle: $145.498 billion

10. Tencent: $135.215 billion

Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny

Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value

Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value
Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors

Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK

Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK

Sci-Tech News

Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Elon Musk uses Indian meme to poke fun at Apple amid OpenAI integration
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Researcher’s major discovery on Mars: ‘60 Olympic-size swimming pools’
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Is life possible on Uranus?
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Microsoft responds to privacy concerns with ‘Recall’ feature
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Elon Musk sets sights on Uranus after ambitious Mars plans
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Elon Musk's Tesla confirms no Model Y ‘refresh’ this year
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Meta introduces new AI feature to help WhatsApp businesses
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka