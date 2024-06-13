Royal

Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK

Prince Harry has no interest in chasing the crown against Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024


Prince Harry is reportedly searching for a permanent house in the UK, but despite that, he won’t be ever returning to the royal life.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has suggested that the Duke of Sussex finds “domestic bliss” in California and so will never look back to King Charles’ palace.

Appearing on The Sun's Royal Exclusive, she said, “I can’t see Prince Harry returning, really. And yes, I do miss him. He was the most popular royal a couple of years ago.”

“Having watched him grow up and knowing him a bit, he was brilliant for the royals. Would have been a great asset had he stayed, but I don’t think he will return,” the expert added.

Sighting the Duke of Sussex’s troubled past life as a key reason, Jennie Bond backed this opinion with an explanation.

She pointed, “I would pray that he has a happy life. The freedom he craved, wife he loves, children he adores. It’s the domestic bliss that he didn't have in his own adolescence.”

Prince Harry first lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash at 13 years of age.

He then grew apart from ‘racist’ brother Prince William, who physically attacked him for choosing to marry Meghan Markle.

Subsequently, father King Charles also abandoned him by choosing to side with the Princes of Wales instead.

Jennie Bond’s statement comes amid claims that the Duke of Sussex is looking for a permanent home for moving back to the UK.

Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK

Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism

King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism
Inside £8 million mention of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll

Inside £8 million mention of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers

Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers

Royal News

Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Kate Middleton is ‘winning’ her cancer recovery
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
King Charles 'reached out' to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey following sex scandal
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Prince William relives ‘Harry Potter scar’ story after seeing a golf shirt
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
David, Victoria Beckham eye royal titles after collaboration with King Charles
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
King Charles’ method of handling disputes ‘hated’ by Prince Harry
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
King Charles’ new portrait destroyed by activists in London
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Kate Middleton aims to address health speculations in new video message
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing marriage troubles?