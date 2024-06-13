Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK

Prince Harry is reportedly searching for a permanent house in the UK, but despite that, he won’t be ever returning to the royal life.
Royal commentator Jennie Bond has suggested that the Duke of Sussex finds “domestic bliss” in California and so will never look back to King Charles’ palace.
Appearing on The Sun's Royal Exclusive, she said, “I can’t see Prince Harry returning, really. And yes, I do miss him. He was the most popular royal a couple of years ago.”
“Having watched him grow up and knowing him a bit, he was brilliant for the royals. Would have been a great asset had he stayed, but I don’t think he will return,” the expert added.
Sighting the Duke of Sussex’s troubled past life as a key reason, Jennie Bond backed this opinion with an explanation.
She pointed, “I would pray that he has a happy life. The freedom he craved, wife he loves, children he adores. It’s the domestic bliss that he didn't have in his own adolescence.”
Prince Harry first lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash at 13 years of age.
He then grew apart from ‘racist’ brother Prince William, who physically attacked him for choosing to marry Meghan Markle.
Subsequently, father King Charles also abandoned him by choosing to side with the Princes of Wales instead.
Jennie Bond’s statement comes amid claims that the Duke of Sussex is looking for a permanent home for moving back to the UK.