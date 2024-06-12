World

Noam Chomsky hospitalizes after stroke in Brazil

Noam Chomsky had a massive stroke in June 2024.

  • June 12, 2024
Noam Chomsky hospitalizes after stroke in Brazil
Noam Chomsky had a massive stroke in June 2024. 

Noam Chomsky, the renowned linguist and activist, was hospitalized in Brazil a year after a stroke.

According to People, Chomsky's wife Valeria told the Associated Press on Wednesday, June 12, that he was taken to the hospital in São Paulo due to the major stroke he had in June 2023.

As per Brazilian newspaper, Folha de S. Paulo, Veria has brought her 95-year-old husband to São Paulo for his speedy recovery and modified treatment after the stroke left him with ‘speech difficulties and the right side of his body numb.’

The couple has been living in this southeast city of Brazil since 2015. Chomsky previously had been treated in Arizona where he was given intravenous feeding and medication.

Veria took him to the Brazilian hospital after seeing improvement in his husband's health.

Chomsky’s condition is better and he is out of the intensive care unit (ICU) now. The Lung specialist, speech therapist, and neurologist are treating and visiting him every day.

For the unversed, Chomsky is known worldwide as an influential and founding figure in the study of modern linguistics, activist, and political campaigner.

