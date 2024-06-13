George R.R. Martin announces revival of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

George R.R. Martin has exciting news for Game of Thrones fans: the much-anticipated spinoff Ten Thousand Ships is back in development.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Martin disclosed that Ten Thousand Ships, the Princess Nymeria prequel, is in development.
In his blog, Martin wrote, “She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on- and off-Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for Ten Thousand Ships, a Game of Thrones spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar.”
He further noted, “We’re all very excited about this one … though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for 10,000 ships, 300 dragons and those giant turtles.”
To note, Game of Thrones is based on the tale of 10000 years before, the series follows warrior queen Princess Nymeria, who founded the kingdom of Dorne.
It narrates the story of the surviving Rhoynars who traveled from Essos to Dorne after being defeated by the Valyrians and their dragons.
However, on this new update, HBO has not commented yet.
The Ten Thousand Ships prequel is part of HBO's initiative, which began with commissioning five different prequel ideas from various writers to follow Game of Thrones.