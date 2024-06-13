Entertainment

Céline Dion gushes over late husband amid health battle

Céline Dion lost her husband René Angélil to cancer in January 14, 2016

  by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Céline Dion still can’t get over the heartwarming gesture of her late husband and longtime manager, René Angélil.

During her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS), the My Heart Will Go On crooner shared that she still carries a picture of René with herself “all the time”, even after eight years since he passed away.

Céline told People in its latest cover story that her late husband would always accompany her during her "travel" plans.

She further explained to the media outlet, "I'm still married to René. He's still my husband. When we have to travel to my treatments to see my doctors, I always bring pictures [of him]."

The Power Of Love hitmaker also revealed that her kids spend quality time with their dad during his last days.

She recalled, "Even when they were very small, even when he was still with us in his bed [when he was] in his room struggling, he was with us still. [They would tell him], 'Dad, we're going to be watching Ratatouille tonight, so I hope you like it.'”

Céline got diagnosed with SPS in August of 2022.

Her upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, will be released on June 25, on Prime Video.

