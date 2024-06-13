Modi expresses grief over death of 40 Indian workers in Kuwait block fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of 40 Indian workers among 49 killed in a fire at a foreign workers' residential building in Kuwait.
According to BBC, the Indian foreign minister confirmed the deaths of at least 40 of its nationals after a fire broke out in the migrant building on Wednesday, June 12.
As per the officials, most of the casualties are from the southern Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Narendra Modi sent his condolences to the families of the victims through a post on X (previously Twitter) that read, “The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest.”
Modi also said that the Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities on the ground.
Moreover, the junior minister in the government, Kirti Vardhan, who left for Kuwait on Thursday morning, informed that victims were identified through DNA tests.
Vardhan told an Indian news agency, “An Air Force plane is on the ready. As soon as the bodies are identified, the kin will be informed, and our Air Force plane will bring the bodies back.”
For the uninitiated, the fire broke out in a building in the southern Mangaf district on Wednesday at 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT), leaving 49 dead and dozens injured.