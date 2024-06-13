Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is ‘definitely over’ 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is said to be over as they have been going through martial issues for some time now, and the Argo actor is living separately from the singer.
The couple, who was last seen together at the basketball game of their son Samuel in Santa Monica, they greeted each other from a distance, which was “so awkward” as per an eye witness.
“They didn’t show any real affection like a normal married couple, but they had these big smiles on their faces, like they were faking it for the cameras,” claimed the insider.
An inside source exclusively told In Touch Weekly, “It’s definitely over between them,” adding that Ben is willing to make a formal announcement but he held off on JLO’s request.
Reflecting on the Ain’t Your Mama singer’s recent career setbacks such as abrupt tour cancelation amid dismal ticket sales, underwhelming response on her album and movie, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, also “falling to pieces”, the source added, “She’s lost everything. Between dealing with crisis management and intense heartbreak, she’s told friends she needs help.”
The insider further revealed that Lopez, 54, “is humiliated that it’s over already after just two years. She’s been crying all the time, going from anger to despair to delusion and even having panic attacks. She’s saying she can’t imagine a scenario where she can exist without Ben in her life, which is putting a ton of pressure on him.”
Ben on the other hand is doing everything in his capacity to handle his and JLO’s divorce as sensitively as possible because he doesn’t want to hurt the On The Floor hitmaker.
The couple got reunited in 2021 after 17 years of separation, as they were previously engaged in 2004, which was called off after just three months.