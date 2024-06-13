Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William competitive nature REVEALED

  by Web Desk
  June 13, 2024
Kate Middleton and Prince William, known for their poise and grace, also possess a playful and competitive side that often stays out of the spotlight.

During the promotion of Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition, the royal photographer Samir Hussein exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales, “They’re definitely very competitive. They’re both very sporty.”

The photographer added, “They’ve competed many times over the years, be it boat races or even though even sprint races … and they’re always very competitive.”

He went on to say, “It’s always fun when you see that because you can see humor come out and their competitive side come out.”

The 41-year-old William earlier also discussed about how his life was greatly impacted by the "team environment of sport."

In an episode of Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, from September 2023, he disclosed that he "gelled and loved" the "competitiveness with your mates."

However, Princess Kate opened up about her competitive nature, saying, “I’m really not that competitive. I don’t know where this has come from,” she teased. “I do think [Will and I] haven’t been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

Royal News

Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition
Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism
Kate Middleton is ‘winning’ her cancer recovery
King Charles 'reached out' to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey following sex scandal
Prince William relives ‘Harry Potter scar’ story after seeing a golf shirt
David, Victoria Beckham eye royal titles after collaboration with King Charles
Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
King Charles’ method of handling disputes ‘hated’ by Prince Harry