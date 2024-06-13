Princess Kate, Prince William competitive nature REVEALED

Kate Middleton and Prince William, known for their poise and grace, also possess a playful and competitive side that often stays out of the spotlight.
During the promotion of Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition, the royal photographer Samir Hussein exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales, “They’re definitely very competitive. They’re both very sporty.”
The photographer added, “They’ve competed many times over the years, be it boat races or even though even sprint races … and they’re always very competitive.”
He went on to say, “It’s always fun when you see that because you can see humor come out and their competitive side come out.”
The 41-year-old William earlier also discussed about how his life was greatly impacted by the "team environment of sport."
In an episode of Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, from September 2023, he disclosed that he "gelled and loved" the "competitiveness with your mates."
However, Princess Kate opened up about her competitive nature, saying, “I’m really not that competitive. I don’t know where this has come from,” she teased. “I do think [Will and I] haven’t been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”