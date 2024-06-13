Taylor Swift reacts to ex Matty Healy’s engagement with Gabbriette Bechtel

Taylor Swift’s ex Matty Healy has left the singer in shock with the news of his engagement to Gabbriette Bechtel.
The 13-time Grammy winner, who dated Matty for not more than a few months in 2023, right after she parted ways with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn is said to be "shocked" by former’s engagement.
In an exclusive conversation with Life & Style, the insider revealed, “Taylor wasn’t surprised to hear that Matty was seriously dating someone, I mean, so was she, but she was shocked to learn that he was already engaged.”
The source added, “She’s happily moved on to Travis and couldn’t be happier, but a little part of her questions if Matty was ever really into her.”
This update comes after Matty Healy’s fiancée announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday, with a photo of her left hand wearing a black diamond ring on the fourth finger.
After that, Matty’s aunt Debbie Dedes, during her appearance on Loose Women confirmed the news noting, “I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged … They went over to see their friends Charli [XCX] and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram.”
She continued, “Instagram official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her, I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”