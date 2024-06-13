Entertainment

Taylor Swift reacts to ex Matty Healy’s engagement with Gabbriette Bechtel

Taylor Swift dated The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy for brief period in 2023

  • June 13, 2024
Taylor Swift’s ex Matty Healy has left the singer in shock with the news of his engagement to Gabbriette Bechtel.

The 13-time Grammy winner, who dated Matty for not more than a few months in 2023, right after she parted ways with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn is said to be "shocked" by former’s engagement.

In an exclusive conversation with Life & Style, the insider revealed, “Taylor wasn’t surprised to hear that Matty was seriously dating someone, I mean, so was she, but she was shocked to learn that he was already engaged.”

The source added, “She’s happily moved on to Travis and couldn’t be happier, but a little part of her questions if Matty was ever really into her.”

This update comes after Matty Healy’s fiancée announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday, with a photo of her left hand wearing a black diamond ring on the fourth finger.

After that, Matty’s aunt Debbie Dedes, during her appearance on Loose Women confirmed the news noting, “I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged … They went over to see their friends Charli [XCX] and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram.”

She continued, “Instagram official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her, I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”

