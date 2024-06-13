Royal

King Charles exposed for evicting Prince Andrew in Queen Camilla favour

King Charles ‘troubled’ with Queen Camilla’s ‘no inheritance luck’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024


King Charles’ actual reason to be in an “increasingly bitter” mood for forcing Prince Andrew out of the Royal Lodge has been exposed.

In 2003, the Duke of York had paid £1 million to get that mansion on a 75-year lease, subsequently spending over £7.5 million on renovation work, according to Times.

Despite that, Your Majesty has now sternly warned his younger brother to move elsewhere or face a heavy drop in the supporting fund he and Sarah Ferguson receive.

Looking at King Charles’ great wealth, money can hardly serve as a motivational factor for him to throw Prince Andrew out.

There have been some speculations that he’s locking the 30-room Royal Lodge for Prince William and Kate Middleton as they live in a four-bedroom consisted Adelaide Cottage.

As per Daily Mail’s findings, however, this isn’t true because the Prince and the Princess of Wales are “very happy” with their current house. And they’ll soon be occupying Windsor Castle anyway.

It has been suggested that the real reason behind King Charles’ “frustration” is that he eyes the property as Queen Camilla’s future home.

Your Majesty is said to be thinking that if his wife outlives him, where will she go?

Of course, the Queen Consort has her Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, but it’s doubtful that she will ever retreat from the royal life.

King Charles only started threatening Prince Andrew for the Royal Lodge after he was diagnosed with cancer.

So, experts say that Queen Camilla’s residency status after his death is the only thing bugging his mind as she won’t be inheriting any of his wealth.

It will be Prince William who takes every bag, just as King Charles had from Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
Princess Kate, Prince William competitive nature REVEALED
Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition
Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
Prince Harry won't rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism
Kate Middleton is 'winning' her cancer recovery
King Charles 'reached out' to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey following sex scandal
Prince William relives 'Harry Potter scar' story after seeing a golf shirt
David, Victoria Beckham eye royal titles after collaboration with King Charles
Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight