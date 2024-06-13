Hollywood

Brad Pitt ‘paid’ judges to violate daughter Shiloh Jolie’s victim rights in court

Brad Pitt wanted to keep Shiloh Jolie from testifying for mother Angelina Jolie

  • June 13, 2024
Brad Pitt 'paid' judges to violate daughter Shiloh Jolie's victim rights in court
Brad Pitt wanted to keep Shiloh Jolie from testifying for mother Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie, waited four long years for finally being allowed to drop her father’s name following a great custody battle.

She was 14 at the time, and so mother Angelina Jolie couldn’t file for the paperwork until May 30, 2024, when 18 years of age were clocked in.

According to The Mail, it was last week that Shiloh Jolie hired and paid for her own attorney to handle this case.

An insider said that her decision to drop Brad Pitt’s name is “connected to the (alleged) abuse history by her father and also to the violation of her rights as a victim.”

The person said, “I am told that she blames her father for the legal moves which meant she did not get to testify about her wishes, regarding custody.”

“She also did not get to speak about what happened on that fateful flight in 2016, which led to the end of her parents' marriage,” they added.

Under Crime Victims’ Rights Act, those who have been abused have “the right not to be excluded from any such public court proceeding” unless there is proof abstaining the person from doing so.

Angelina Jolie had petitioned for her children to testify, but wasn’t allowed to do so until she proved in 2021 that Brad Pitt’s attorneys had a “commercial link” with the judge.

Another source stated, “The name change goes back to the custody battle, and Shiloh Jolie’s belief that she had the right, as a victim of crime, to testify — and was prevented from doing so.”

