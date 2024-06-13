Pakistani coach dismisses rift rumors between Shaheen Afridi-Babar Azam 

There has been widespread speculation about a potential conflict between Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam.
This speculation emerged after Afridi was replaced as captain ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, with Babar regaining the position.
Despite this leadership change, Pakistan's performance has not improved, suffering back-to-back defeats against the United States and India.
Following the loss to India, legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram hinted at possible tensions between Babar and Shaheen, suggesting that the two were not on speaking terms due to the captaincy changes.
"There are players who don't want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home," Akram remarked on Star Sports.
However, Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood has completely dismissed these claims.
During the pre-match press conference ahead of their Group A clash against Canada, Mahmood stated, "Wasim (Akram) must have said that, but I don't know. I didn't see it. Shaheen and Babar are definitely talking; they are good friends. They are both part of the Pakistan team."
He added, "When you ask who will take responsibility – I think we all, as a team management, will take responsibility. We have not lost because of anyone; it is our mistake too."
Mahmood went on to explain, "We are not hiding any players; everyone is there. Everything is there. I said earlier that we are a team. Obviously, we're sitting here, and it's our responsibility. We're not delivering."
He further added, "That's why I'm sitting here. Yesterday, Gary was sitting here. So definitely, it's not like we're hiding a player. They're part of us."