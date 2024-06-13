Sports

Pakistani coach dismisses rift rumors between Shaheen Afridi-Babar Azam

There has been widespread speculation about a potential conflict between Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam

  • June 13, 2024
This speculation emerged after Afridi was replaced as captain ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, with Babar  regaining the position.

Despite this leadership change, Pakistan's performance has not improved, suffering back-to-back defeats against the United States and India.

Following the loss to India, legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram hinted at possible tensions between Babar and Shaheen, suggesting that the two were not on speaking terms due to the captaincy changes.

"There are players who don't want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home," Akram remarked on Star Sports.

However, Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood has completely dismissed these claims.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of their Group A clash against Canada, Mahmood stated, "Wasim (Akram) must have said that, but I don't know. I didn't see it. Shaheen and Babar are definitely talking; they are good friends. They are both part of the Pakistan team."

He added, "When you ask who will take responsibility – I think we all, as a team management, will take responsibility. We have not lost because of anyone; it is our mistake too."

Mahmood went on to explain, "We are not hiding any players; everyone is there. Everything is there. I said earlier that we are a team. Obviously, we're sitting here, and it's our responsibility. We're not delivering."

He further added, "That's why I'm sitting here. Yesterday, Gary was sitting here. So definitely, it's not like we're hiding a player. They're part of us."

Sports News

Is Lionel Messi retiring from Inter Miami? Find out
West Indies beat New Zealand to qualify for T20 World Cup Super 8
Inside £8 million mention of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll
Waism Akram slams Pakistan cricket team over T20 World Cup performance
NBA basketballer Jerry West passes away
Cristiano Ronaldo feels lucky to play Euro 2024 at 39
Roberto Martinez praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s captaincy skills
Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his ‘leadership’ style
India set to host FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in 2025
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali snaps his bat in half: Video
Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field
Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup super eight? Find out