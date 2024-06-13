Kyle Richards reveals her favorite 'Watch What Happens Live' memory

Kyle Richards has reminisced about her fondest memory from Watch What Happens Live, unveiling a surprising and captivating story about her experience on the show.
Speaking with PEOPLE on June 6, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star asked about which of her favorite appearances on Andy Cohen's late-night Bravo talk show.
Richards has appeared in the WWHL Clubhouse alongside stars including Chloë Grace Moretz, Simon Baker and Molly Shannon.
But her favorite memory was when she stopped by with former RHOBH costar and one-time frenemy Camille Meyer.
"Oh my God, there's so many," Richards reflected.
She added, “But the one time when Camille and I played each other and re-enacted our iconic scene in N.Y.C., that was a fun one."
Richards was referring to an eight-year-old WWHL appearance in which Meyer and she took part in a recurrent skit called Clubhouse Playhouse.
In the skit attendees reenact well-known sequences from Bravo series.
They were asked to reenact the 2010 season 1 brawl in which Richards famously said, "You're such an f--king liar, Camille."
Richard and Meyer worn blonde wig in a skit and played each other.
"I'm a horrible blonde, Andy," Richards quipped.
"And I'm a terrible brunette," Meyer added.