King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback

Kate Middleton winked at a potential comeback to her much-awaited public life this week as Queen Camilla announced which job she’d snatch from King Charles.
According to Hello Magazine, the Princess of Wales is “considering” a surprise emergence on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday, June 15.
These speculations developed after she recently wrote a letter to the Irish Guards, apologizing for missing Trooping the Colour’s very final rehearsal, which is called the Colonel’s Review.
As the honorary Colonel for her guardsmen, Kate Middleton penned, “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment… I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla was busy poking around with King Charles’ honor once again at the London’s Garden Museum yesterday, on June 12.
She joked of “nudging” Your Majesty’s patronage of the Garden Museum to herself.
“I don’t know how many visits I’ve paid here… quite a lot! I know my husband’s patron but I might have to nudge him, I’d quite like to take that one away from him,” Queen Camilla smiled.