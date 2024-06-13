World

American journalist Evan Gershkovich to face espionage trial in Russia

Evan Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Russian prosecutors announced a major step on Thursday in their case against Evan Gershkovich, the imprisoned American journalist.

As per The New York Times, they have completed the espionage charges against him, and he will stand trial in Yekaterinburg, where he was arrested over a year ago.

Gershkovich, 32, is expected to be transferred from Lefortovo prison in Moscow to Yekaterinburg, about 880 miles east of the Russian capital.

Trials in such espionage cases usually take about four months but can last up to a year and are typically closed to the media. 

If convicted, Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison.

Russian authorities have suggested a potential prisoner swap for Gershkovich, but only after a verdict is reached.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin recently mentioned that Russian and American intelligence agencies are in contact regarding this issue.

However, Gershkovich, his employer, and the U.S. government deny the charges.

The U.S. has designated him as "wrongfully detained," considering him a political prisoner. 

Prosecutors accuse him of collecting secret information about a military factory in the Sverdlovsk region under CIA instructions, though no evidence was provided.

World News

