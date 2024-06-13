Elon Musk claims Tesla shareholders will back his multi-billion-dollar pay deal

World

  by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Elon Musk claimed that he would get wide-margin support for his $45 billion pay package from Tesla shareholders in crunch voting.

According to The Guardian, Tesla shareholders are going to vote in the crunch annual general meeting later on Thursday, June 13, over the CEO’s highest-ever awarded pay package.

The stakeholders will also vote on Musk's proposal of moving the legal base of the company to Texas.

Musk wrote on his social media platform, previously known as Twitter, “Both Tesla shareholder resolutions are currently passing by wide margins! Thanks for your support!!”

Under the pay plan, the tech giant will become eligible for $55.8 billion in stock options if Tesla hits certain milestones that the company has reached. However, after facing a decline, the value of those shares is around $45 billion.

However, numerous investors, including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, have already indicated that they are going to reject the chief executive compensation package.

Additionally, the voting results will be announced at Tesla’s headquarters in Texas at 4.30 p.m. ET (9.30 p.m. UK time).

