King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement

King Charles has dealt a major blow to Kate Middleton after he apparently snubbed her in a new announcement.
According to GB News, the 75-year-old monarch made a key new appointment this week to the Order of the Garter ahead of Garter Day on Monday, June 17; former M15 Director General Baroness Manningham-Buller was appointed the Chancellor of the Order of the Garter.
The appointment came just as royal enthusiasts and experts ramp up calls for Kate, the Princess of Wales, to be made a member of the Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest and senior-most Order of Chivalry.
The move is being touted as a major snub to Kate, who has remained safely tucked away from public view since the start of this year, when she underwent an abdominal surgery. Kate later announced that the surgery had led to the discovery of cancer, and that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
According to reports, Kate is not expected to return to her royal duties in public view any time soon; she will also be missing King Charles’ official birthday celebration, the Trooping the Colour ceremony, next week.
As for the Garter Day service, it is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 17; it is an annual celebration of the Order of the Garter at Windsor Castle grounds.