Meghan Markle lays down rules for royal return to UK

Meghan Markle has reportedly laid down the ground rules for her royal return to the UK with husband Prince Harry, as per a royal author.
Royal author Tom Quinn believes that the Duchess of Sussex may be ready to return to the UK despite frosty relations with the royals only if two demands are met.
Talking to Mirror UK, Quinn shared: “Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential.”
“If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue, they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK,” he added.
Quinn also highlighted how Prince Harry seems to be eyeing a return to the UK as well and may already be on the hunt for a place for him and Meghan to meet her demands, given that he ‘misses’ some aspects of his UK life.
“Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end, and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles,” Quinn said.
He added, “Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the U.K., which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived in the US since 2020, after stepping down from their duties as senior royals. They currently reside in Montecito with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.