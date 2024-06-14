Royal

Meghan Markle lays down rules for royal return to UK

The Duchess of Sussex has two conditions on which she may return to the UK with husband Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Meghan Markle lays down rules for royal return to UK
The Duchess of Sussex has two conditions on which she may return to the UK with husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly laid down the ground rules for her royal return to the UK with husband Prince Harry, as per a royal author.

Royal author Tom Quinn believes that the Duchess of Sussex may be ready to return to the UK despite frosty relations with the royals only if two demands are met.

Talking to Mirror UK, Quinn shared: “Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential.”

“If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue, they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK,” he added.

Quinn also highlighted how Prince Harry seems to be eyeing a return to the UK as well and may already be on the hunt for a place for him and Meghan to meet her demands, given that he ‘misses’ some aspects of his UK life.

“Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end, and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles,” Quinn said.

He added, “Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the U.K., which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived in the US since 2020, after stepping down from their duties as senior royals. They currently reside in Montecito with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement

King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Jennifer Garner thanks her children’s teachers as they finish elementary school

Jennifer Garner thanks her children’s teachers as they finish elementary school
King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion

King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti

Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti

Royal News

Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles gets golden ticket to tremble Sandringham estate
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles exposed for evicting Prince Andrew in Queen Camilla favour
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Princess Kate, Prince William competitive nature REVEALED
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Kate Middleton is ‘winning’ her cancer recovery
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles 'reached out' to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey following sex scandal