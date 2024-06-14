Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ UK home exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have left Frogmore Cottage behind but as per reports, the royal residence was not the only property they had or used in the UK!
Mirror UK on Thursday, June 13, reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a lease on a Cotswolds property prior to getting married in a grand royal wedding in 2018.
The couple are thought to have used the Oxfordshire property while they waited for their official royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, to get renovated soon after they got married.
As per Mirror UK, the Grade II-listed house was estimated to be worth around £2.5m back in 2018, with three structures making it up; a main four-bedroom farm house, a two-bedroom staff cottage, and a barn with two kitchens.
The outlet also quoted a friend of Meghan and Harry saying that they “loved walking the dogs there and entertaining their friends in complete solitude.”
With their two-year lease on the property expiring sometime in 2020, the couple are currently not known to have any property in the UK, following their eviction from Frogmore Cottage amid royal tensions.
However, royal author Tom Quinn has recently suggested that Meghan and Harry may be looking to buy property in the UK and eyeing a move back.