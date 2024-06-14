Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ UK home exposed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly owned a house in the UK worth £2.5m

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ UK home exposed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly owned a house in the UK worth £2.5m

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have left Frogmore Cottage behind but as per reports, the royal residence was not the only property they had or used in the UK!

Mirror UK on Thursday, June 13, reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a lease on a Cotswolds property prior to getting married in a grand royal wedding in 2018.

The couple are thought to have used the Oxfordshire property while they waited for their official royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, to get renovated soon after they got married.

As per Mirror UK, the Grade II-listed house was estimated to be worth around £2.5m back in 2018, with three structures making it up; a main four-bedroom farm house, a two-bedroom staff cottage, and a barn with two kitchens.

The outlet also quoted a friend of Meghan and Harry saying that they “loved walking the dogs there and entertaining their friends in complete solitude.”

With their two-year lease on the property expiring sometime in 2020, the couple are currently not known to have any property in the UK, following their eviction from Frogmore Cottage amid royal tensions.

However, royal author Tom Quinn has recently suggested that Meghan and Harry may be looking to buy property in the UK and eyeing a move back. 

Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock set to return for ‘Practical Magic’ sequel!

Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock set to return for ‘Practical Magic’ sequel!
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ UK home exposed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ UK home exposed
Meghan Markle lays down rules for royal return to UK

Meghan Markle lays down rules for royal return to UK
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement

King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement

Royal News

King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Meghan Markle lays down rules for royal return to UK
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
King Charles gets golden ticket to tremble Sandringham estate
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
King Charles exposed for evicting Prince Andrew in Queen Camilla favour
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Princess Kate, Prince William competitive nature REVEALED
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Kate Middleton is ‘winning’ her cancer recovery