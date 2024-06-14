Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock set to return for ‘Practical Magic’ sequel!

It’s official: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are coming back together for the sequel to their 1998 cult classic Practical Magic!
Kidman confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2 during a chat with People on Thursday, June 13.
That’s not all; Kidman also confirmed that Sandra Bullock will be returning as her sister, Sally Owens, in the sequel as well!
Talking about the sequel, Kidman said: “Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that's that.”
She went on to add: “There's a lot more to tell which is why we go, 'OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.’ We found a way in."
Kidman’s revelation comes just two days after People reported that both Kidman and Bullock were in talks to reprise their roles in an upcoming sequel, with Akiva Goldsman writing the screenplay.
The 1998 film Practical Magic was an adaptation of an Alice Hoffman novel which follows sisters Gillian and Sally, who, with their aunts who raised them, try to ward off a curse that keeps them from finding love.
Meanwhile, Kidman is gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming Netflix film, A Family Affair, alongside Zac Efron and Joey King.